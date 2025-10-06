Azerbaijani minister of defense meets with British ambassador to Baku

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on Monday, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    During the meeting, Zakir Hasanov emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom across various sectors, including the military. He noted that these ties significantly contribute to the advancement of the armies of both nations.

    Ambassador Auld, in his turn, expressed his satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries and underscored the value of such meetings in fostering further development of bilateral relations.

    The meeting, which was also attended by the United Kingdom's defense attaché in Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard, focused on prospects for enhancing military cooperation, regional security, and other issues of common interest.

