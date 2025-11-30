Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
Military
- 30 November, 2025
- 13:47
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.
Report presents the video:
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
Latest News
14:10
Hong Kong: Death toll in high-rise fire rises to 146 as more bodies found in burned buildingsOther countries
13:47
Video
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of eventsMilitary
13:07
At least 193 dead in Sri Lanka flood, many more missingOther countries
12:45
At least 45 vehicles involved in major pileup as winter storm hits IndianaOther countries
12:19
Some German regions let fighters maneuver in low-flight zone for first time since 2000Other countries
12:12
Azerbaijan represented at int'l forum held under patronage of King of MoroccoForeign policy
11:34
Bus overturns in western Türkiye, there are dead and injuredRegion
11:29
North Korea's Kim vows 'strategic assets' for air forceOther countries
10:37