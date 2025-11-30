Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    • 30 November, 2025
    • 13:47
    The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.

    Report presents the video:

    Müdafiə Nazirliyi həftəlik icmalını yayıb
    Минобороны Азербайджана представило еженедельный обзор

