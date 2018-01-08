Azerbaijani Defence Minister sets tasks for troops over preparation for new academic period

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has held an official meeting.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The meeting held with the participation of the Deputy Ministers of Defense, the commanders of the types of troops, the chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry also involved the commanders of formations stationed in the frontline zone, as well as other responsible officers.

The Minister of Defense especially highlighted the words mentioned in the congratulatory address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, and the tasks assigned by him to the Azerbaijani Army. Minister having analyzed the situation on the front line in 2017, once again brought to the attention of military personnel the tasks to be carried out in the current year.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave relevant instructions to the commanders to ensure the constant readiness of troops to fulfill combat missions, improve combat and moral-psychological readiness of military personnel and other areas to prepare for the new academic period.