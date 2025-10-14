Azerbaijani Army prepares for autumn-winter operational transition

Pursuant to the current year's training plan, complex measures are being implemented in all types of troops and military units of the Azerbaijan Army, including the Combined Arms Army, to transfer weapons, combat and special equipment, as well as aviation vehicles into the autumn-winter operating mode, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Within the technical maintenance, vehicles are provided with seasonal fuels and lubricants at the technical maintenance points of military units, electrical systems are checked and necessary services are supplied.

Spare parts and equipment needed by military units are delivered in a centralised way in accordance with the standards.

Seasonal service measures, conducted to maintain a high level of combat readiness and increase the combat capability of units, are carried out with strict adherence to safety regulations.