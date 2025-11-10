Azerbaijani army development - important factor in regional security - OPINION

Arming Azerbaijan and developing a strong army are essential in the current geopolitical climate, Reservist Colonel, First Karabakh War veteran, and military expert Shair Ramaldanov said in an interview with Report.

He noted that the Victory Parade, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Patriotic War, is of great historical significance.

"The parade included columns from all branches of the Azerbaijani army, and the latest military equipment was on display. This solemn event was also a show of force. As is the case around the world, the purpose of the parade is to demonstrate our power to both friends and enemies.

The Azerbaijani Army is the victorious army of the Patriotic War. Following the victory, the combat experience of our military is analyzed in detail across all areas, which plays a crucial role in the army's further development. President Ilham Aliyev has set an important task for our army, which is related to the transition to the Turkish model. This military parade demonstrated that we are already completing this task," he said.

The military expert added that reforms in the Azerbaijani army are ongoing: "There is no branch of the armed forces that has not undergone reforms, and the number of special forces and units is also increasing. New military units have been created in Azerbaijan. We have also witnessed the adoption of new equipment. Our equipment and weapons proved their worth during the Patriotic War and are suitable for Azerbaijan's terrain."

Ramaldanov noted that the development of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is an important factor in terms of regional security.

"President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized that geopolitical processes, double standards, and disregard for international law highlight the factor of force. Arming Azerbaijan and developing a strong army is essential in the context of ongoing geopolitical processes. Azerbaijan is today ready for its primary task, which meets modern requirements: defending its territorial integrity. It openly demonstrated this at the parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Patriotic War," the expert emphasized.