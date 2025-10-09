Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Azerbaijani and Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara

    Military
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 14:29
    Azerbaijani and Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara

    On October 9, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that during the meeting, both sides underscored the successful development of the fraternal ties and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across various domains, particularly in the field of defense. The Ministers reaffirmed that the further enhancement of military cooperation remains a key priority for the heads of state of both nations.

    The importance of such high-level engagements in reinforcing bilateral relations was emphasized, with both parties expressing confidence in the continued advancement of cooperation.The discussions also encompassed a broad range of topics, including military, military-technical, and military-educational collaboration. In addition, the Ministers exchanged views on regional security issues, mechanisms for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, and other matters of mutual interest.

