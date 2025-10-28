Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Military
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 17:26
    Azerbaijani and Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise

    In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a joint tactical exercise involving the artillerymen from the two countries was held, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

    In the tactical exercise held in Serbia, artillery units carried out combat firing using self-propelled howitzers and multiple-launch rocket systems.

    During the live-fire exercise with NORA B-52 self-propelled gun-howitzer, the targets were destroyed by precise artillery fire, and the tasks set were successfully carried out by the servicemen.

    The exercise focused on mutual exchange of experience, improving the knowledge and abilities of the command staff, as well as enhancing the personnel's field and practical skills and on planning units' activities during combat operations.

