    Military
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 21:00
    Azerbaijani and NATO representatives meet at National Defense University

    Within the framework of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), an initial assessment meeting was held between DEEP's distance education specialists and representatives of the National Defense University of Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting, the current state of the military education system and cooperation under DEEP between Azerbaijan and NATO was analyzed, and an exchange of views on development prospects was held.

    It was noted that such meetings, organized within the framework of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, are beneficial for both sides, and the areas of the joint action plan for the next year were discussed.

    Within the visit, the guests held seminars at the special educational institutions operating under the National Defense University and presented briefings on the organization of distance education within the NATO system.

    NATO Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
    Azərbaycan və NATO-nun hərbi təhsil üzrə nümayəndələri görüşüb
    В НУО состоялась встреча представителей Азербайджана и НАТО по вопросам военного образования

