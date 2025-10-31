Azerbaijani and Kazakh defense ministers meet in Almaty

Within the working visit to Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with his Kazakh counterpart, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, on October 31, Report informs.

According to Azerbaijan's MoD, during the meeting, the sides highlighted that Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations are based on friendship and brotherhood and discussed the current state of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres.

The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on new prospects for military relations between the two countries, as well as on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Kazakhstan's minister of defense presented Colonel General Zakir Hasanov with the "Medal for Contribution to the Development of International Cooperation".

At the end of the meeting, a military cooperation plan for 2026 was signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.