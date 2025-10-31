Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azerbaijani and Kazakh defense ministers meet in Almaty

    Military
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 18:00
    Azerbaijani and Kazakh defense ministers meet in Almaty

    Within the working visit to Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with his Kazakh counterpart, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, on October 31, Report informs.

    According to Azerbaijan's MoD, during the meeting, the sides highlighted that Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations are based on friendship and brotherhood and discussed the current state of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres.

    The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on new prospects for military relations between the two countries, as well as on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

    Kazakhstan's minister of defense presented Colonel General Zakir Hasanov with the "Medal for Contribution to the Development of International Cooperation".

    At the end of the meeting, a military cooperation plan for 2026 was signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

    Zakir Hasanov Dauren Kosanov military relations Kazakhstan
    Photo
    Video
    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan 2026-cı il üçün hərbi əməkdaşlıq planı imzalayıblar

    Latest News

    18:17

    Armenia to receive €152 million in support from Germany

    Region
    18:00
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and Kazakh defense ministers meet in Almaty

    Military
    17:54

    Sahiba Gafarova to visit Brazil to attend COP30 – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Azeraluminium exports reach $92.2M in January–September

    Industry
    17:38

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan sign 2026 military cooperation plan – UPDATED

    Military
    17:28
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses digital innovation in fintech

    Finance
    17:27

    Azerbaijani parliament speaker to travel to Egypt tomorrow – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    17:15
    Photo

    Sofia hosts Bulgaria–Azerbaijan Business Forum

    Business
    17:13

    Ukrainian minister: Over 2,000 children in Ukraine injured since start of war - EXCLUSIVE

    Social security
    All News Feed