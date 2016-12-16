Azerbaijani and Georgian defence ministries ink cooperation plan for 2017

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 16, Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia signed cooperation plan for 2017.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The document was signed during the meeting between the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Minister of Defence of Georgia Levаn Izoria, who is paying a visit to our country.

Before the meeting, the Georgian delegation visited the Alley of Honor, paid tribute and laid a wreath at the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The delegation also paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then the guests visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, laid wreaths and flowers to their graves and to the "Eternal Flame" monument.

After visiting the Alley of Martyrs, Ministry of Defence held an official welcoming ceremony.

Georgian Defence Minister passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were played. "Book of Honor" was signed in accordance with the protocol.

First, the Ministers of Defence of Azerbaijan and Georgia held their tête-à-tête meeting, which was continued in an expanded format.

After welcoming the guests, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated his Georgian counterpart on his new appointment and wished him success in his activities.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov, recalling that the military cooperation between our countries is being carried out within the framework of programs and trainings conducted both bilaterally and through NATO as well as in the format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia's military structures, said that bilateral and trilateral exercises are planned to hold next year as well.

Speaking about the high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Colonel General Z.Hasanov stressed that this plays an important role not only in the development of our countries, but also in ensuring security in the whole region. The Minister of Defence thanked the Georgian people for support of Azerbaijan within the international organizations, the recognition of the territorial integrity of our state and Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of our country, stressed that Azerbaijan also recognizes and supports the territorial integrity of Georgia.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov expressed confidence that the cooperation plan for 2017 between the military structures of our countries will strengthen our fruitful cooperation.

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister informed the guest that Armenia, as the occupying country creates a major threat to regional security and provides ongoing support for separatism on the state level.

L.Izoria, expressing satisfaction with his first official visit to Azerbaijan emphasized that this is a clear example of the high level of cooperation between our countries. Noting the important role of friendly relations of heads of states in the development of relations between the two countries, Georgian Defense Minister stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of enhanced cooperation.

L.Izoria also said that Georgia is ready to take part in joint military exercises that will be held between Azerbaijan and Turkey next year.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in the military sphere and in the field of military education, the possibility of conducting joint military exercises, the organization of working meetings and other issues of mutual interest.

The visit will last until December 17.