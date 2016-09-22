Azerbaijan will demonstrate over 260 kinds of products at International Defence Exhibition

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ If at the International Defence Exhibition ADEX 2014 Azerbaijan was represented by 27 types of products, at this year’s exhibition, this figure will exceed 260 kinds of goods.

Report informs, Deputy Defense Industry Minister Yahya Musayev said.

According to him, the exhibition this year expands the volume of outdoor platform where products will be exhibited: "All products of the ministry will be demonstrated if possible.”

The deputy minister added that the exhibition also provides for signing of several contracts.