Azerbaijan-UK military cooperation discussed in Baku

On December 4, the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by the Minister of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Lord Vernon Coaker, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that the delegation of the United Kingdom visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and honored the memory of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

Welcoming the guests, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister emphasized that military relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom hold particular importance and contribute positively to the development of both countries' armies.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov highlighted the significance of the establishment of the Defense Attaché Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Azerbaijan last year.

Expressing his gratitude for warm welcome and hospitality, Lord Vernon Coaker noted that the United Kingdom is interested in further expanding its military cooperation with Azerbaijan. He particularly stressed that mutual visits and meetings held in various formats are effective for the exchange of experience.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Elin Suleymanov, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, an extensive exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields.

As part of the visit, the guests also attended the graduation ceremony of the next Instructor Training Course held with the participation of young officers of the Officer Training Course.

During the ceremony held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Agil Gurbanov expressed his gratitude to the delegation of the United Kingdom for their support in conducting the course.

At the end of the event, Agil Gurbanov, Rector of the National Defense University Major General Gunduz Abdulov, representatives of the United Kingdom and ambassadors presented certificates to the graduates who successfully completed the course.