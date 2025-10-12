Azerbaijan to take part in Unity 2025 joint regional exercise in Uzbekistan

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army has left for Uzbekistan to participate in Unity - 2025 (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise to be held in the Samarkand region.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Report that the joint regional exercise involving commando and UAV personnel from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan focuses on enhancement of the professionalism of the military personnel of the participating countries in anti-terror operations, maintaining sustainable peace in the region and exchange of mutual experience.

The joint regional exercise Unity-2025 will continue until October 21.