​Azerbaijan to take part in international military games 2016

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Teams of 19 countries will take part in the second international military games.

Report informs citing CA-News, Angola, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Greece, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Serbia and Tajikistan agreed to participate.

At the same time Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the USA, France, Czech Republic, UK and several other countries refused to participate.

Second International Military Games will be held from July 30 to August 13 on the territory of Russia and Kazakhstan. Russia will prepare 18 landfills for games in three military regions - West, Central and Southern.