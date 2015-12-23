Azerbaijan signs document on military cooperation with two countries

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 23, Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Republic, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, being on visit to Moscow, held bilateral meetings with Defense Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov and Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Janibek Kaparov.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In both meetings, cooperation plans for 2016 in military field between the countries were signed.