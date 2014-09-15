​Azerbaijan shows interest in the Russian helicopter “Alligator”

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan showed interest in the new Russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator", presented at the International Defense Industry Exhibition ADEX 2014. Report informs citing the Russian media this was stated by the head of the delegation of "Rosoboronexport", Advisor to the Director of this company Esen Topoev.

According to him, the advantages of the Ka-52 were demonstrated to the Azerbaijani side in Baku and Azerbaijan became interested in this model.

Reconnaissance and strike Ka-52 "Alligator" is an all-weather combat helicopter of twenty-four-hour use. It is designed to meet the challenges of reconnaissance operations and management of combat attack helicopters. The Ka-52 is equipped with devices to reduce visibility, electronic protection system, by means of active resistance and is equipped with a powerful offensive weapons. "Alligator" provides a high protection of the crew.

I Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Exhibition ADEX 2014 was held in Baku from 11 to 13 September. It was attended by 200 companies from 34 countries.