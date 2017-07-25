Azerbaijan's rivals at "Tank Biathlon" of Int'l Army Games 2017 identified

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's rivals at the "Tank Biathlon" contest of the International Army Games 2017 identified.

Report informs citing the Russian media, as a result of the draw in Alabino polygon, the Azerbaijani team will take part in the second lap together with Chinese, Mongolian and Kuwaiti teams.

Overall, some 19 teams from Azerbaijan, Angola, Armenia, Uganda, Tajikistan, Serbia, Russia, Nicaragua, Mongolia, Laos, Kuwait, China, Kyrgyzystan, Kazakhstan, Iran, India, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Belarus participate in the contest.