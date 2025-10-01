Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan's Defense Minister expresses condolences to Italian colleague

    Military
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 16:30
    Azerbaijan's Defense Minister expresses condolences to Italian colleague

    Azerbaijan"s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, expressed his condolences to his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, regarding the death of two military pilots in a plane crash, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report.

    "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of two service members as a result of the crash of a T-260B aircraft, belonging to the 70th Aviation Regiment of the Italian Air Force, during training flights near the Circeo National Park in the Lazio region," the condolence message reads.

    Zakir Hasanov Guido Crosetto condolences
    Zakir Həsənov italiyalı həmkarına başsağlığı verib
    Закир Гасанов выразил соболезнования итальянскому коллеге

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed