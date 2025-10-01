Azerbaijan's Defense Minister expresses condolences to Italian colleague
Military
- 01 October, 2025
- 16:30
Azerbaijan"s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, expressed his condolences to his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, regarding the death of two military pilots in a plane crash, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report.
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of two service members as a result of the crash of a T-260B aircraft, belonging to the 70th Aviation Regiment of the Italian Air Force, during training flights near the Circeo National Park in the Lazio region," the condolence message reads.
Latest News
12:48
Photo
Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in KazakhstanInfrastructure
12:48
Photo
Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATEDForeign policy
12:44
Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community SummitOther
12:29
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATEDForeign policy
12:28
Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and ArmeniaForeign policy
12:27
Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contactsForeign policy
12:19
Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'Foreign policy
12:18
Photo
Booby-trap explosive device found in ShushaMilitary
12:15