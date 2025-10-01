Azerbaijan's Defense Minister expresses condolences to Italian colleague

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, expressed his condolences to his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, regarding the death of two military pilots in a plane crash, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of two service members as a result of the crash of a T-260B aircraft, belonging to the 70th Aviation Regiment of the Italian Air Force, during training flights near the Circeo National Park in the Lazio region," the condolence message reads.