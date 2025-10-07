Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army holds training session with reservists

In accordance with the training plan of the current year, another training session involving a group of reservists was held in Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army within the joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Reservists were provided with military uniforms and other supplies after the registration and medical examination procedures.

Enlightening talks on various topics were held with reservists. Military regulations and relevant legislation were brought to attention, and safety rules were conveyed.

Within the framework of the session, activities were carried out in accordance with the daily routine, classes on combined-arms and specialized training were conducted, and firing exercises with small arms and grenade launchers were performed.