    Azerbaijan Naval Forces delegation visits Pakistan

    Military
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 12:35
    Azerbaijan Naval Forces delegation visits Pakistan

    A delegation of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces led by the First Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces - Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov, visited the city of Karachi to participate in the 11th Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference – PIMEC-2025, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    Within the visit, meetings were held with senior officials of the Pakistan Naval Forces. During the meetings, issues on cooperation between the Naval Forces of the two brotherly countries and other matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

    As part of the international event, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in various conferences covering topics included in the agenda, such as green energy, maritime security, environmental protection, the marine economy, maritime trade and transportation, as well as marine tourism.

    The event was organized with the aim of bringing together the world's leading figures and investors in the maritime industry to show Pakistan's potential in the fields of maritime trade, defense, and technology.

    Azərbaycanla Pakistanın hərbi dəniz qüvvələri arasında fikir mübadiləsi aparılıb
    ВМС Азербайджана и Пакистана обсудили развитие сотрудничества

