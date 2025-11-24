Azerbaijan National Defense University hosts a meeting with Georgian delegation

On November 24, a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Institution Building School (DIBS) of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia was held at the Military Management Institute of the Azerbaijan National Defense University, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The objective of the meeting was to interact with education experts within the "Defense and Security Strategic Program" between the Azerbaijani and Georgian Defense Ministries, as well as to familiarize the delegation with Azerbaijan's security and defense policy.

The Georgian delegation was briefed on the institute's history, mission, academic structure, study programs, and educational fields, after which the parties discussed matters of mutual interest.

Then an educational tour was organized for the representatives to familiarize them with the educational opportunities, as well as information was given about the reforms and innovations implemented in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army.

At the end, the sides exchanged gifts.