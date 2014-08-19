​Azerbaijan is considering to purchase Russia's anti-aircraft missile complexes “Luchnik-E”

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is considering to purchase Russia anti-aircraft missile complexes “Luchnik-E”, which substitutes the old Strela-10 ZRK complexes. Report informs citing “Nezavisimaya Gazeta”, the statement came from representative of Russia’s Machine-Building Design Bureau Georgy Kuzyk in Oboronexpo-2014 exhibition.

According to him, the complex is ready for production. The SAM is able to fire in any weather and climatic conditions, including environment with high levels of interference. Its special feature is the ability to produce a salvo launch at one target, as well as the ability to simultaneously track about four goals.

Along with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan also expressed interest to Luchnik-E.

According to the report of the London International Institute for Strategic Studies' "The Military Balance 2014 ", in the next three years, Azerbaijan's military spending will grow at least twice.

The IISS report notes that the defense budget of Azerbaijan amounts to 3 billion US dollars in 2012, in 2013 was raised to 3.7 billion, and in 2014 these costs will rise to 14.7% of the total national budget.

Baku spends the greater part of these funds on rearmament of the army. According to IISS report , although Azerbaijan acquired military equipment and weapons from Ukraine prior to 2012, Russia will sell weapons and military equipment with the total cost of 4 billion US dollars to Azerbaijan since 2013.