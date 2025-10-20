Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, left for Samarkand on October 20 to participate in Distinguished Visitors Day of the "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) exercise, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Uzbek counterpart in Samarkand.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres, and highlighted the importance of holding joint exercises to exchange experience.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, the current level of military cooperation between the two countries was commended, and a detailed exchange of views was held on the expansion of the cooperation.