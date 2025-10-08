Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina determine directions in military co-op
Military
- 08 October, 2025
- 14:20
The 1st Staff Talks between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina were held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Report informs, citing the ministry.
The meeting with representatives of various departments identified directions for bilateral cooperation. A project of bilateral cooperation plan for 2026 was developed between the sides.
At the same time, based on the presentations made by both sides, detailed information was provided on the structures of the countries' Defense Ministries and the reforms being implemented.
The meeting expressed confidence that joint military cooperation would continue to be beneficial for both sides.
