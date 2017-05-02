Azerbaijan and Turkey continue live-fire joint tactical exercises

© Report.az

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, live-fire joint tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of the two countries continue today.

Report informs, the aim of the exercises is to improve coordination through the exchange of experience between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as to achieve the interoperability of the military units of the two countries through joint headquarters planning, improving the readiness and capabilities of the units to conduct operations.

Joint exercises involve military personnel up to 1000, about 80 equipment, over 60 artillery launchers and mortars,12 military (Mi-35) and transport (Mi-17) helicopters of the Air Force, as well as air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units equipped with modern defensive systems to protect groupings from the air.

Exercises are conducted on organization and carrying out joint offensive operations against the enemy in defense, use of armored groups and tactical air landing force, study of mutual operation of air defense forces on support of the attacking troops.

The exercises which launched on May 1 will last until May 5.