Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Mirzoyan: Russian Railways' concession raises questions among Armenia's Western partners

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 15:47
    Mirzoyan: Russian Railways' concession raises questions among Armenia's Western partners

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated the need to wait for the results of the Armenian-Russian commission's work to resolve the issue of the future of the country's railways, Report informs citing Sputnik Armenia.

    According to the minister, railways in Armenia need modernization. Mirzoyan noted that Armenia has Western partners "who want to use this railway, but are constrained by a number of factors, including those related to sanctions."

    "They see that a part of the railway (except for the TRIPP section - ed.) is under the concession management of the South Caucasus Railway [SCR]. Questions [arise] here... We have a historic opportunity to become a key hub of the great Middle Corridor, or the Trans-Caspian, the New Silk Road. Do we have the right to lose such an opportunity?" Mirzoyan said.

    He noted that an agreement was reached with representatives of Russian Railways (RZD) to find answers to the existing questions within three months.

    "We will wait and see. Let's give the Armenian and Russian partners the opportunity to find solutions within the working group. I hope they will find them," he noted.

    On October 15, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision to establish a joint working group with the RZD company to resolve issues concerning the effective concession management of the Armenian Railway.

    Ararat Mirzoyan South Caucasus Railway Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)
    Mirzoyan: Rusiya dəmir yollarının konsessiyası qərb tərəfdaşlarımızda suallar doğurur
    Мирзоян: Концессия РЖД вызывает вопросы у западных партнеров Армении
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:59
    National Bank of Ukraine refutes Pyshnyi's resignation - Update
    Region
    16:49
    Azerbaijani volleyball official receives CEV appointment
    Team sports
    16:33
    Su-30SM military aircraft crashes in Russia's Kaliningrad region
    Region
    16:28
    Photo
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Prague and Brno
    Tourism
    16:07
    EU wishes to mull results of Witkoff's talks with Putin
    Other countries
    16:05
    Photo
    Residents relocated to Azerbaijan's Karabakh get breeding cattle
    Social security
    16:01
    Zelensky says he is ready to freeze conflict with Russia along front line
    Other
    15:55
    Outages disrupt mobile networks of French operators
    ICT
    15:51
    Azerenerji, World Bank review progress on AZURE project
    Energy
    All News Feed