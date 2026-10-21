Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated the need to wait for the results of the Armenian-Russian commission's work to resolve the issue of the future of the country's railways, Report informs citing Sputnik Armenia.

According to the minister, railways in Armenia need modernization. Mirzoyan noted that Armenia has Western partners "who want to use this railway, but are constrained by a number of factors, including those related to sanctions."

"They see that a part of the railway (except for the TRIPP section - ed.) is under the concession management of the South Caucasus Railway [SCR]. Questions [arise] here... We have a historic opportunity to become a key hub of the great Middle Corridor, or the Trans-Caspian, the New Silk Road. Do we have the right to lose such an opportunity?" Mirzoyan said.

He noted that an agreement was reached with representatives of Russian Railways (RZD) to find answers to the existing questions within three months.

"We will wait and see. Let's give the Armenian and Russian partners the opportunity to find solutions within the working group. I hope they will find them," he noted.

On October 15, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision to establish a joint working group with the RZD company to resolve issues concerning the effective concession management of the Armenian Railway.