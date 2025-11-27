Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan and Serbia mull cooperation in military education

    Military
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 19:28
    Azerbaijan and Serbia mull cooperation in military education

    In accordance with the military cooperation plan between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a delegation from the Belgrade University of Defense visited Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani MoD.

    Briefings to the guests on the Azerbaijan National Defense University and the special educational institutions were provided, discussions regarding cooperation between the two countries in the area of military education, especially in foreign-language teaching, were held, and guests' questions were answered.

    As part of the visit, the delegation visited the Azerbaijan National Defense University's Military Management Institute, the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski and got acquainted with the conditions created at these educational institutions. During their visit to the Military Lyceum, the guests received detailed information about the National Leader's life and political activity at the Heydar Aliyev Museum located in the institution's area.

    In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and photos were taken.

    Azərbaycanla Serbiya arasında hərbi təhsil sahəsindəki əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Делегация Белградского университета обороны посетила Азербайджан

