Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss relations between armed forces

Baku.5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed Al Rwaili, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The sides discussed the prospects for the relations between the armed forces of the two countries and reviewed the issues of military cooperation.