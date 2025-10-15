Azerbaijan and S.Korea discuss military cooperation

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, received a delegation led by the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Department of the National Defense Ministry of South Korea, Major General Choi Chun-song, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Prior to the meeting, the Korean delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, where flowers were arranged at the graves of martyrs, and the Eternal Flame monument.

Following this, the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army hosted a meeting, in which Colonel General Karim Valiyev extended a warm welcome to the visiting delegation and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that he highly appreciated the achievements made within the framework of military cooperation between the two countries.

Major General Choi Chun-song, in his turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality shown. He emphasized the importance of mutual visits in further strengthening the relations.

A wide exchange of views was held at the meeting on a number of other issues of interest.