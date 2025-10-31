Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss prospects for military cooperation

Azerbaijan"s Defense Minister, Zakir Hasanov, met with his Kazakh counterpart, Dauren Kosanov, in Almaty to discuss the future of bilateral military cooperation.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Report that the ministers exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest to Baku and Astana.

"The sides discussed the current state of cooperation in the military-technical and military-educational fields. The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are built on ties of friendship and brotherhood," the statement said.