Azerbaijan and Italy Defense Ministries' experts on civil-military cooperation held a meeting

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry hosted a meeting between experts on civil-military cooperation of the defense ministries of the two countries on November 22, according to the "Plan of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Italy for 2016-2017".

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

At the meeting, held under the supervision of the Chief of the Department of Moral-Psychological Preparedness and Public Relations, Major General Rasim Aliyev exchange experiences on civil-military cooperation was carried out. Study of best practices in the field of civil-military cooperation in the Armed Forces was also discussed in the meeting.