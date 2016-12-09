Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss perspectives of military cooperation

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 9, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Hungary to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotsky.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The sides thoroughly discussed the handover of NATO representation in Azerbaijan from Romanian embassy in our country, to the Embassy of Hungary in Baku since January 2017 and possibility of activity in the future.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the dynamics of development of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations, prospects of military cooperation, military-political situation in the region and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Defense Minister wished the diplomat success in the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as Hungary.

The Ambassador, in turn, stressed that during his diplomatic mission he will make all efforts for the further development of relations between our states.