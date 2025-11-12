Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina discuss military cooperation

    Military
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 17:00
    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina discuss military cooperation

    During his official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Mr. Zukan Helez, Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    The Defense Ministry told Report that the two ministers discussed the current state and future prospects for the development of military cooperation between their countries. They emphasized that mutual visits and high-level meetings play a key role in strengthening defense relations and facilitating the effective exchange of experience.

    In addition, the parties held a comprehensive exchange of views on various other issues of mutual interest in the military sector.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, a military cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina was signed, followed by a joint press conference with both ministers.

    As part of the official visit program, Colonel General Hasanov also visited a defense industry factory and another military facility, where he was briefed on the infrastructure, production processes, and equipment.

