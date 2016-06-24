ANAMA finds grad rocket engine in Tartar and Gazakh

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ During the inspection in the front-line areas, on June 23 Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) found four unexploded ordnance (UXOs).

Report informs, the engine of Grad rocket “9M22U”, fired by Armenia, was detected in the Jamilli village of Tartar region, two shells of 82 mm caliber in Horadiz village of Fuzuli region.

A shell of 125 mm caliber -- was detected in Gushchu Ayrim of Gazakh region. ANAMA ensured its neutralization via explosion.

The Agency inspected and cleansed an area of 12,290 square meters.

In the period April 7 – June 23, the Agency inspected 619 houses and household plots, 25 farms, five rural schools, two military units and rural cemeteries, a medical center, acreages and winery in Zardab, Tartar, Agjabedi, Agdam, Fuzuli, Tovuz, Goranboy, Gazakh, Samukh, Shamkir, Jalilabad, Ujar and Astara regions, Mingachevir, Baku and Sumgayit. As a result, 1,548 UXOs, 14 anti-personnel and eight anti-tank mines were detected and neutralized.

Currently, special rapid response teams of ANAMA with minesweeper dogs continue their operations for detecting UXBs in the border settlements.