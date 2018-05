Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of funds received by Armed Forces Assistance Fund to December 1, 2015, has revealed.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armed Forces Assistance Fund, established in accordance with Decree No. 755 of Azerbaijani President dated August 17, 2002, received 68.710.527,53 AZN, 211.791,88 USD and 1493,69 euro funds till December 1, 2015.