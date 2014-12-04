Winners of journalists' competition held by AFFA and Fund awarded

Baku. 4 December.REPORT.AZ/ An awarding ceremony of individual journalistic writing contest on " EURO 2020: the importance of Baku's organization for our country" was jointly held by AFFA and the Fund of State Support for the Development of Mass Media under Azerbaijani President. Report informs, the General Secretary of AFFA Elkhan Mammadov noted that the contest was launched on July 22 at the National Press Day.

He stated that the aim is to demonstrate the press's support to Baku nominated for the final stage of 2020 European Championship.

The executive director of the Fund Vugar Safarli noted that 24 articles were submitted to the contest and examined by 3 experts. 1000 manats for the first place, 800 manats for two of the 2nd place, 600 manats for three of the third place, as well as, 200 manats for each ten as the incentive awards are considered for the participants of the competition. V.Safarli stressed that not approaching the contest as political success is a major shortcoming. One of the experts, Mazahir Suleymanzada said that the main point of the issue was not explained in some articles. Also, the sense of satisfaction with the victory of Baku was not reflected at a high level.

An awarding ceremony was held in the end.