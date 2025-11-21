Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Türkiye's Haber Global TV wins five awards

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 14:26
    Türkiye's Haber Global TV wins five awards

    The Turkish TV channel Haber Global has received awards in five different categories at the 28th Zoom International News Visuals Competition in Ankara, held under the theme Gaza through the eyes of the camera.

    According to Report, citing Haber Global, the channel attracted attention with its coverage of the coup in Syria on December 8, 2024, winning awards in the drone and live broadcast news categories. News operators selected the best images of the year.

    Specifically, Haber Global's intelligence chief Mücahit Topçu and cameraman Serdar Altıntepe were honored in the drone category for their report on the coup in Syria.

    Meanwhile, reporter Mehmet Altunışık and cameraman Çağrı Çalışkan received an award in the live broadcast news category for their coverage titled Return Home, which told the story of Syrians returning to their homes after many years.

    In addition, Haber Global reporter Yunus Emre Şahbenderoğlu won a special award for his report First Prayer at the Umayyad Mosque.

