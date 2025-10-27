Report News Agency celebrating its 11th anniversary

Report News Agency, part of Global Media Group, is celebrating its 11th anniversary.

Founded in 2014, the agency was established under the favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan for a free and independent press. From the outset, its mission has been to enhance public access to reliable online news and provide comprehensive information about major international projects and prestigious events Azerbaijan participates in.

Over the past 11 years, Report has delivered timely and accurate news in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English, covering the most important developments in politics, economics, society, sports, culture, and other key areas. Thanks to its professionalism and credibility, the agency has earned a wide and loyal readership both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

From its earliest days, Report has remained committed to its core goal-promptly informing audiences about significant national and global events. The agency produces analytical articles on socio-political and economic processes, publishes exclusive interviews and expert commentaries and statements on relevant topics, and provides in-depth coverage of major happenings in Azerbaijan and around the world through text, photo, and video content.

Today, Report is recognized as one of the most reliable sources of information in Azerbaijan. Many respected local and international media outlets regularly cite and republish its exclusive materials.

A central focus of the agency's work is reporting on Azerbaijan's historic victory in the Patriotic War, the ensuing post-war developments, and the ongoing reconstruction and infrastructure projects in the liberated territories. To ensure timely access to information, all materials on the Report.az website are translated into Russian and English around the clock.

Report's extensive network of correspondent bureaus across Azerbaijan pays particular attention to the regions' socio-economic development. Beyond national borders, its foreign bureaus in Türkiye, the United States, France, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the European Union deliver up-to-date coverage of key international events, developments in bilateral relations, and the activities of Azerbaijani communities abroad.

In addition to its journalistic mission, Report actively contributes to professional media education in Azerbaijan. The Report Media School, established in 2018, was created to nurture young journalists and introduce them to modern global media trends. Initially offering training only in Azerbaijani, the school has since expanded to include Russian-language instruction. To date, 19 groups have successfully graduated, with many alumni now pursuing careers at Report and other leading media outlets in the country.

Report.az also provides media support for major local and international events and maintains a strong presence on social media platforms. Its official pages engage large audiences, while the agency's YouTube channel has gained notable popularity, now boasting more than 120,000 subscribers.

In recent years, Report has extended its influence into documentary filmmaking. Its productions, including the documentary "Parabuzen" (Ladybird) and the feature film "Khojaly: The Last Wedding," have received widespread acclaim from viewers.