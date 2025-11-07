New program for young journalists launched at Global Media Group academy

The Global Media Group Academy has launched a joint educational program with the Report media school and the Professional Media School.

According to Report, 10 students were selected from the pool of applicants. During the course, they will study the fundamentals of news journalism and gain practical skills in photojournalism, digital marketing, and soft skills development. The program places special emphasis on digital media and news formats.

At the Professional Media School, students met with Saadat Ismayilova, Head of the Human Resources Department at Global Management; Malaknaz Yusifova, Chief HR Manager; Namig Mayilov, Editor-in-Chief of Report; Ismayil Rafigoglu, Head of the Report media school; as well as school instructors including Ramil Zeynalov, Director of Global Photostock; Laura Seyidbayova, Head of Marketing; and PR Manager Vusal Bekirov.

Saadat Ismayilova emphasized that the Global Media Group Academy conducts serious, practice-oriented training: "For many years, we have successfully implemented various media projects, and professionals are behind this program. In this project, we are strengthening the component related to digital technologies and modern media. In line with the holding"s policy, graduates of our courses are given priority when vacancies open - the best among them receive job offers."

Report's Editor-in-Chief Namig Mayilov noted the importance of genuine interest in journalism: "Working with young people who come to media out of love for the profession is a real pleasure. It"s not an easy job - it involves stress, tight deadlines, and responsibility - but journalism remains incredibly exciting. Even at 60, conducting interviews keeps you feeling young. I"m confident that the knowledge you gain here will help you in your future career."

Ismayil Rafigoglu congratulated the selected students and stressed that the choice was not easy: "We carefully assembled this group. Each student earned their place by successfully completing the test assignment. I"m sure the coming months will be an important step in your professional growth."