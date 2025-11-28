Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    MEDIA, Uzbekistan mull strengthening information partnership

    Media
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 08:14
    MEDIA, Uzbekistan mull strengthening information partnership

    Ahmad Ismayilov, executive director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA), has met with Kobuljon Akhmedov, director of the Media Content Preparation Center in Uzbekistan, and other representatives of the Uzbek delegation, Report informs.

    The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of ministers and senior officials in the field of media and information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.

    Ismayilov noted that media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within the OTS has entered a new strategic phase. He emphasized the importance of expanding information exchange between the two countries, strengthening partnerships between media organizations, and implementing joint projects.

    The parties also emphasized that the "Roadmap for the Development of Media Cooperation" between the two countries elevates collaboration to a new, more systematic, planned, and institutional level.

    Akhmedov noted that media cooperation is an integral part of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    He stated that expanding ties between the media organizations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, organizing joint projects, and strengthening cooperation in professional training will make a significant contribution to further deepening the partnership.

    During the meeting, a broad exchange of views took place on promising areas of cooperation and joint projects.

    Photo
    Photo
