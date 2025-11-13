Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Hikmat Hajiyev expresses condolences over death of journalist Emin Ibrahimov

    Media
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 15:16
    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration has expressed his condolences over the passing of prominent Azerbaijani journalist Emin Ibrahimov.

    According to Report, Hajiyev shared his message of condolence on social media platform X.

    Azerbaijani journalist and Euronews correspondent Emin Ibrahimov died as a result of a road accident in Türkiye.

    Hikmət Hacıyev Emin İbrahimovun vəfatı ilə bağlı başsağlığı verib
    Хикмет Гаджиев выразил соболезнования в связи с кончиной журналиста Эмина Ибрагимова

