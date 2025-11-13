Hikmat Hajiyev expresses condolences over death of journalist Emin Ibrahimov
Media
- 13 November, 2025
- 15:16
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration has expressed his condolences over the passing of prominent Azerbaijani journalist Emin Ibrahimov.
According to Report, Hajiyev shared his message of condolence on social media platform X.
Azerbaijani journalist and Euronews correspondent Emin Ibrahimov died as a result of a road accident in Türkiye.
