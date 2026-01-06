Ilham Aliyev: 'Unfortunately, there are also those among young personnel who commit violations'

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    06 January, 2026
    "I have also created a special representative office for Nakhchivan. But unfortunately, the person I appointed there did not justify my confidence and was dismissed from this post," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 5, Report informs.

    The head of state also touched upon the dismissal of Elhan Ibrahimov, head of the executive authority of the Nasimi district of Baku, after a short tenure in the aforementioned post.

    "Recently, a head of executive authority was appointed to one of the districts in Baku. Moreover, in that appointment in November, several heads of executive authority were appointed as a group. The instructions I gave and the words I said about the need to pay attention to people, not to hurt businesspeople, to fight bribery and corruption, and to ensure social justice were published in the media. But I dismissed one of the appointed people from his post just after a month. This disappointed me very much.

    You know, I have been in this position for 22 years, and over these years, I have appointed many people to positions and shown trust in them. I have either meetings or phone conversations with newly appointed heads of executive authority. Some of them are shown on television and covered in the media, some are not, but my recommendations do not change much. What is disappointing is that, unfortunately, there are also those among the young personnel who commit violations. That is, we are not talking about differences between younger or older generations here. We are talking about the quality of people, the upbringing they receive in the family, at school, and in society. This is why we show trust, and those who live up to it always receive support. I have always been fair to appointees. But those who do not live up to the trust and go astray are, of course, either brought to criminal responsibility – there are quite a few such cases – or punished administratively. What can I say? I will continue working. This process is not smooth. Carrying out structural reforms is, of course, important. But training pure and clean personnel is a more important issue, and my experience shows that this is more important than structural changes," he added.

    İlham Əliyev: Əfsuslar olsun, gənc kadrlar arasında da pozuntulara yol verənlər var
    Ильхам Алиев: К сожалению, нарушения допускают и молодые кадры

