First day of OTS Media Forum in Baku concludes with key panel discussions

The first day of the Media Forum of the Turkic States Organization (OTS) in Baku has concluded, Report informs.

During the event, participants discussed two major themes: "Resilient and preventive steps against growing global information threats: Media ecosystem of Turkic states" and "Opportunities for cooperation in the digital media environment among Turkic states."

The first panel featured discussions on strengthening cooperation in media and communications among Turkic-speaking countries, as well as strategies to combat disinformation amid modern global challenges.

The second panel centered on prospects for media exchange and collaboration among Turkic states. Speakers emphasized that rapid technological development provides broad opportunities for deeper cooperation in this field.

After the panel sessions, Eldar Rasulov, media relations manager of the World Urban Forum, briefed participants on next year's forum, which will be held in Baku.