Euronews Academy in Baku launches new training program on live journalism

As part of the joint partnership between the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and Euronews TV channel, the next stage of the international Euronews Academy training program themed "TV and Live Journalism" has begun.

According to Report, the training is being held at Baku State University.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Fernando Soares, Executive Director of Euronews in Baku, emphasized that the live journalism format represents a new-generation media experience based on direct engagement with the audience and participatory communication. He noted that the program helps journalists enhance their ability to present events live with a balance of factual accuracy and emotional impact, contributing to credibility and sustained public trust in the media space.

Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, highlighted the importance of improving the quality standards of television journalism and adopting new technological trends. He added that such international collaborations help young journalists develop their professional skills and align national TV content with international standards, thereby supporting the sustainable development of the media sector.

The four-day training program began at the agency's special auditorium at Baku State University with sessions on "TV News Production, Television Reporting, and Live Broadcasting."

Participants, guided by an experienced broadcast journalist, Bojan Brkic, the Euronews Astana Bureau Chief.

The course continues with interactive lectures, hands-on exercises, group discussions, and analysis of television news content.

The training program will run until November 14.