    Dili Ezughah: D-8 is a platform that unites member states to protect shared values

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 12:04
    Dili Ezughah: D-8 is a platform that unites member states to protect shared values

    D-8 is not just an organization for economic cooperation; it is a platform that unites its member states to protect their interests and shared values, Dili Ezughah, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC), said at the D-8 Media Forum titled "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation, and Regional Solidarity" in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    "Our cooperation in the field of media and information is crucial for building stable societies, informed citizens, and sustainable economies. Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and regional cohesion. By joining efforts and effectively utilizing our own media resources, we can strengthen public trust, enhance regional stability, and accelerate the development of our countries," he said.

    Dili Ezuqa: D-8 ortaq dəyərlərin qorunması üçün iştirakçı ölkələri birləşdirən platformadır
    Дили Эзуга: D-8 - платформа, объединяющая страны-участницы ради защиты общих ценностей

