The official Baku TV YouTube channel in Azerbaijani has surpassed 2 billion views.

According to Report, statistics from the international analytics platform SocialBlade show that Baku TV ranks first in Azerbaijan in the News and Politics category by total views.

Alongside traditional television broadcasting, the channel's digital achievements have strengthened its leading position in the country's online media space, making it one of the most-watched news and information platforms in Azerbaijan.

Baku TV attracts a wide audience with live news updates, analytical programs, interviews, and special reports. In addition to daily news coverage, the channel offers content on socio-political developments, social issues, and regional events.

As part of the Global Media Group, Baku TV is accessible not only via social media platforms but also through local providers and the Azerspace satellite across Europe and Asia.