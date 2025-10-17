Baku TV and Uzbekistan 24 sign media cooperation memorandum

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    • 17 October, 2025
    Azerbaijan's leading television channel Baku TV and Uzbekistan's prominent broadcaster Uzbekistan 24 signed a cooperation memorandum on Friday in Tashkent, Report informs.

    The document was signed by Baku TV Director Ramin Jafarov and Head of Uzbekistan 24 Mamadamin Safarov. The signing ceremony was attended by Orkhan Mammadov, Board Member of Global Media Group, and Huseyn Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

    Ambassador Guliyev emphasized that media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plays a key role in bringing the two nations closer together:

    "This memorandum will strengthen our brotherly relations in the media space. It marks a new phase in bilateral media collaboration and envisions expanding cooperation in television and information exchange, professional experience sharing, joint projects, and enhanced media support."

    Speaking at the event, Orkhan Mammadov said the agreement gives a fresh impetus to media and cultural collaboration between the two countries:

    "The joint work of respected channels like Baku TV and Uzbekistan 24 will boost both the quality of news and the speed of information exchange. We believe this partnership will enrich the media landscape in both countries."

    Launched in 2018, Baku TV is part of Global Media Group and produces news in five languages. It has a wide audience both in Azerbaijan and internationally through satellite, cable, and digital platforms.

    The channel, which has seen rapid growth in recent years, recorded over 1.168 billion views on YouTube in 2024 alone. Baku TV operates in line with international management standards and holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications.

    With more than 20 regular programs aired daily, weekly, and monthly, Baku TV is today one of the most-watched channels in Azerbaijan, known for its educational and socially significant content.

