Baku to host ECO D-8 media forum tomorrow

Tomorrow, Baku will host a media forum of the Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8 titled "Fostering dialogue, collaboration and regional cohesion," Report informs with reference to the Media Development Agency (MEDİA) of Azerbaijan.

The event, organized by MEDİA, will bring together heads of relevant structures and leading media companies from D-8 member countries, as well as high-ranking industry representatives and experts.

Participants will discuss issues of improving regional and international information exchange, strengthening cooperation in the media sphere, developing joint mechanisms to counter disinformation, implementing digital media projects, and exchanging experience.

The forum will include two panel sessions - "Responsible journalism and digital innovations" and "Strategic communication and crisis management", as well as a workshop "Media ethics in the digital world: technologies, trends and narratives".

About 150 guests are expected to attend the forum, including 71 representatives from eight countries and the D-8 Secretariat.