Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Baku to host ECO D-8 media forum tomorrow

    Media
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 19:22
    Baku to host ECO D-8 media forum tomorrow

    Tomorrow, Baku will host a media forum of the Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8 titled "Fostering dialogue, collaboration and regional cohesion," Report informs with reference to the Media Development Agency (MEDİA) of Azerbaijan.

    The event, organized by MEDİA, will bring together heads of relevant structures and leading media companies from D-8 member countries, as well as high-ranking industry representatives and experts.

    Participants will discuss issues of improving regional and international information exchange, strengthening cooperation in the media sphere, developing joint mechanisms to counter disinformation, implementing digital media projects, and exchanging experience.

    The forum will include two panel sessions - "Responsible journalism and digital innovations" and "Strategic communication and crisis management", as well as a workshop "Media ethics in the digital world: technologies, trends and narratives".

    About 150 guests are expected to attend the forum, including 71 representatives from eight countries and the D-8 Secretariat.

    media D-8
    Sabah Bakıda D-8 Media Forumu keçiriləcək
    В Баку завтра состоится медиафорум ОЭС D-8

    Latest News

    16:16

    Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharply

    Business
    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed