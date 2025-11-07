Baku hosts Conference on norms of Azerbaijani literary language in media

Baku hosted a conference on "Correct application of norms of the Azerbaijani literary language in the media" co-organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Press Council, on November 7, Report informs.

The conference aimed to promote the fluent and correct use of the Azerbaijani language in the media in accordance with literary norms, to develop the culture of language use, and to contribute to raising speech standards in the media.

Addressing the conference, Kamran Hasanov, head of the Media Sector of the Department for Work with NGOs and Communications of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration, noted that the conference idea stems from a highly relevant and important topic raised by President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with members of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences on November 3, emphasizing the media's strategic role in preserving literary language.

Highlighting that promoting and developing the Azerbaijani language in the media landscape is one of the main directions of state policy, Kamran Hasanov stated that adherence to literary language norms in broadcasting, print media, and digital platforms is of exceptional importance for preserving national cultural values and ensuring language purity.

He pointed out that the promotion of the Azerbaijani language on international stages and various global platforms receives high-level support. The sector head noted that the inappropriate use of foreign words in the media violates literary language norms and negatively affects the linguistic environment of youth. Therefore, the media and journalists bear great responsibility in introducing new terms to the language while preserving its richness and originality.

Other speakers included Gulshan Akbarova, journalist, veteran anchor of the Azerbaijan Television; Saadat Mammadova, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Press Council; Nadir Mammadli, Director of the ANAS Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi; Vusala Mahirgizi, Director General of APA Media Group; Akif Ashirli, Editor-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Language Department of the Sharg newspaper; and journalist Seyfaddin Huseynli.

The event proceeded with the discussions on such topics "Compliance with the norms of the Azerbaijani literary language on television and radio and the culture of speech," "Rules for the use of the Azerbaijani language in print and online media: problems and solutions," and other related issues.