    Baku hosting 7th meeting of OTS Ministers on Media and Information

    Media
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 11:15
    Baku hosting 7th meeting of OTS Ministers on Media and Information

    The 7th meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku, Report informs.

    The meeting is attended by OTS Deputy Secretary General Omer Kocaman, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Kanat Iskakov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamitkanov, Deputy Head of the Public Relations Department at the Turkish Presidency Ferhat Pirincci, and Director of the Content Production Center for Mass Media under the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Kobuljon Akhmedov, as well as the Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Tahsin Ertugruloglu, which is an observer member of the Organization.

    Within the framework of the event, participants will exchange views on organizing joint projects between member states, promoting mutual use of information resources, deepening professional relations between media representatives, and increasing exchange of experience on modern media technologies.

    The meeting will review the priority areas of activity for the member states for the upcoming period, as well as determine the location of the 8th meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for media and information of the Organization of Turkic States and the 13th meeting of the working group on media and information.

    A Communiqué is planned to be adopted at the end of the meeting.

    Bakıda TDT Media və İnformasiya üzrə nazirlərin 7-ci toplantısı keçirilir
    В Баку проходит 7-я встреча министров по медиа и информации стран ОТГ

